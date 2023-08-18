Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another very hot day with temperatures exceeding 105 in many places.  The excessive heat warning has now been extended into the weekend and could continue next week as well.  Record high temperatures will be possible through the weekend as well and the high pressure holds steady to the forecast all of next week with no chances for rain.  Everyone’s saying we could sure use a tropical system right about now and the Atlantic ocean is beginning to look more and more active as we head closer to the peak of hurricane season.  The National Hurricane Center is watching several broad low pressure systems that could turn into tropical systems within the next 7 days.  One of which is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.  Unfortunately, at this time, the high pressure looks to push any system in the Gulf far south of us in East Texas.  So make some indoor plans for the weekend and try to stay cool!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Jury finds Tyler man guilty of 2021 fatal crash
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-18-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-18-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips