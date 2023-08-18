East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another very hot day with temperatures exceeding 105 in many places. The excessive heat warning has now been extended into the weekend and could continue next week as well. Record high temperatures will be possible through the weekend as well and the high pressure holds steady to the forecast all of next week with no chances for rain. Everyone’s saying we could sure use a tropical system right about now and the Atlantic ocean is beginning to look more and more active as we head closer to the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is watching several broad low pressure systems that could turn into tropical systems within the next 7 days. One of which is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, at this time, the high pressure looks to push any system in the Gulf far south of us in East Texas. So make some indoor plans for the weekend and try to stay cool!

