Bellmead man accused of trying to run over victim he sexually assaulted: court document

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Baldemar DeLeon Jr., 35, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of evading arrest after sexually assaulting a victim he picked up at a gas station and attempting to run them over with his vehicle, according to court documents.

On Aug. 5, Bellmead police officers went to the CEFCO at 3001 Gholson Road in regard to a sexual assault that happened near 26th Street and Allen Street.

When officers arrived, the victim said they had been picked up from the Busy Bee Gas Station on 1116 West Waco Drive by an unknown man driving a grey four door sedan.

The victim says they had seen DeLeon Jr. around town before and asked him for a ride home.

A criminal complaint claims DeLeon Jr. drove past the victim’s house, and the victim asked DeLeon Jr. to please take them home.

DeLeon Jr. kept driving and maintained a steady speed, running stop signs and red lights, to prevent the victim from leaving the vehicle, according to court documents.

DeLeon Jr. told the victim multiple times that he was going to kill them and apologized for what he was going to do to them, a criminal complaint says.

DeLeon Jr. stopped the vehicle near 26th Street and Allen Street and walked around to the passenger side.

A criminal complaint says the victim attempted to escape through the driver’s side of the car, but DeLeon Jr. pulled them back to the passenger side.

According to the court document, DeLeon Jr. ripped the victim’s clothes off and sexually assaulted them.

The victim was able to grab their belongings and run away from DeLeon Jr.

DeLeon Jr. got back into his vehicle and attempted to run over the victim with his car, a criminal complaint says.

The victim says they ran to a residence and asked for someone to call the police.

Police were able to identify DeLeon Jr. after the victim identified him from a photo array, court documents say.

DeLeon Jr. is being held in McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.

