Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Ray Stafford and Susan Bender
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Jury finds Tyler man guilty of 2021 fatal crash
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
East Texas Ag News: Planning ahead in case of short hay supplies
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
‘Complete betrayal of trust:’ Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies in a British hospital
The flames reached within feet of houses along Highway 103, but firefighters quickly contained...
Fire near Lufkin Industrial Park reaches 7-10 acres in size