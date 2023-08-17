Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Maui residents speak about island morale, efforts to begin rebuilding

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Julia Collmorgen and Kaitlin Collar, two Maui residents who have remained on the island despite losing almost everything in the fire. They spoke about their experience in the aftermath, resources, morale on the island and how people are stepping up to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold sandwiches to spare his team from using the...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires