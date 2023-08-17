WATCH: Maui residents speak about island morale, efforts to begin rebuilding
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAUI, Hawaii (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Julia Collmorgen and Kaitlin Collar, two Maui residents who have remained on the island despite losing almost everything in the fire. They spoke about their experience in the aftermath, resources, morale on the island and how people are stepping up to rebuild.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.