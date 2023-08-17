Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986

A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage girl.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage girl.

Susan Robin Bender, 15, was last seen getting into a green van at a Greyhound Bus Depot on April 25, 1986 in Modesto, California according to the Attorney General’s website. On Tuesday, Ray Lewis Stafford, 76, of Wills Point, was arrested by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of murder in connection with Bender’s unsolved case.

According to the records division of the Modesto Police Department, Stafford was arrested as the suspect in Bender’s murder.

According to Van Zandt County spokesperson Erin McLeaish, Stafford was living in a residence just outside Wills Point. The sheriff’s office was reportedly able to find the man due to a deputy response to his home in May in regards to an “incident,” the details of which were unconfirmed. According to McLeaish, the sheriff’s office was alerted to Stafford’s connection to the Bender case by the Texas Rangers, who in turn were informed by the Modesto police.

Stafford is registered as a sex offender in the states of Texas and California under the alias of Gregg Tunningly. According to the site, the charge was given in 1994 for the assault of a 13-year-old victim.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

