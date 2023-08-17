Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday’s Weather: Temperatures start a warming trend today

A decent morning will lead to a hot afternoon. Temps and humidity on the increase into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures this Thursday morning aren’t off to a bad start! Many of us are still waking up to the upper 60s, although we are already seeing some 70s in a few warmer spots as well. Expect this afternoon to be hotter than the past few days, with most hitting 100 degrees or hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as the heat index will likely reach upwards of 105°+ in some areas, so please be sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying cool today. South winds will continue to blow for the remainder of the week, leading to temperatures in a range of 101°-105° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with humidity levels steadily climbing up. Be sure you are factoring in this dangerous heat as you make your weekend plans. Limited rain chances return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week for Deep East Texas, although coverage for now still looks fairly low. Stay cool out there today, y’all!!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba

Latest News

UT Tyler School of Medicine offering 'Pathways to Medicine' as solution to physician shortage
UT Tyler School of Medicine launches ‘Pathways to Medicine’ program to help aspiring doctors
Starting September first, boating while intoxicated with a child under 15 will be punishable by...
Boating while intoxicated with minor changes to state felony Sept. 1
Eriel, 14, offers sweet smile while posing for new headshots at the Caldwell Zoo
In search for forever home, Eriel hopes for family that will give her more siblings
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba