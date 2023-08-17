Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures this Thursday morning aren’t off to a bad start! Many of us are still waking up to the upper 60s, although we are already seeing some 70s in a few warmer spots as well. Expect this afternoon to be hotter than the past few days, with most hitting 100 degrees or hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as the heat index will likely reach upwards of 105°+ in some areas, so please be sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying cool today. South winds will continue to blow for the remainder of the week, leading to temperatures in a range of 101°-105° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with humidity levels steadily climbing up. Be sure you are factoring in this dangerous heat as you make your weekend plans. Limited rain chances return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week for Deep East Texas, although coverage for now still looks fairly low. Stay cool out there today, y’all!!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.