Ted Cruz speaks on DETCOG visit, safe return of Niger missionaries

Sen. Ted Cruz visited Deep East Texas Thursday to speak with DETCOG.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Sen. Ted Cruz visited Deep East Texas Thursday to speak with DETCOG.

During his press conference after the meeting, Cruz shared his thoughts on DETCOG’s views of increased jobs and wages for citizens, which he said matches his own values. He also commented on the safe return of the Lufkin missionaries to Niger, which he played a part in assisting.

