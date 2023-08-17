Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone lines temporarily down

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office reported on Thursday that their non-emergency phone lines were out of service.

“It is unknown at this time what is causing the issue,” Captain Craig Halbrooks stated.

Smith County IT, AT&T, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County 911 District are all working to correct the problem.

Halbrooks said there are no issues with the 911 emergency lines.

Authorities will provide another update once service has been restored.

