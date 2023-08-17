Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater

Business owners along the stretch, like Martin Pessink, who owns Sasquatch Trading Post, are concerned that the construction is going to cost them revenue.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - On any given day in East Texas, there is road construction or improvement going on somewhere.

On less traveled roadways, it’s not such a problem, but on heavy traffic roadways like Highway 80 in Gladewater, it can be a major concern to businesses.

TxDOT began road improvement to Highway 80 days ago, starting on the east end as you come into Gladewater. But, with flow cut down to one lane in each direction, and in some cases, only one lane through causing alternate stops of traffic in each direction, movement has become slowed or bottle-necked.

Business owners along the stretch, like Martin Pessink, who owns Sasquatch Trading Post, are concerned that the continued construction is going to cost them business revenue.

