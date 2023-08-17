East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Near Normal High Temperatures on Wednesday...buy not tomorrow as the intense heat returns with a vengeance. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for portions of East Texas starting tomorrow morning and likely continuing with Excessive Heat Warnings through, at least, early next week. The upper-level high pressure system, or the Heat Dome, will move overhead starting tomorrow, bringing back the very hot afternoons. The hottest day is likely to be on Sunday where High Temperatures will range from 105° to near 110° in a few areas. These are not Heat Index Values; these are actual High Temperatures. A slight cool down is expected next week...but still above normal highs are expected. A few showers will be possible next week as well, but generally over the southern sections of East Texas. We are currently watching an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico for some slow intensification. The National Hurricane Center gives it just a 20% chance of development sometime early next week. Looks to slowly move westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.