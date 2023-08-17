Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview educator honored with Humanities Texas Outstanding Teacher Award

A Longview educator has received the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teacher Award.
A Longview educator has received the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teacher Award.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview educator has received the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teacher Award.

Whitney Reardon is a Deaf Education teacher at Johnston-McQueen Elementary in Longview. Out of 600 nominees, Reardon was one of 15 honored with the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teacher Award, and joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to discuss the accolade.

