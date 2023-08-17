Jury finds Tyler man guilty of 2021 fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day in the trial of a Tyler man accused of intoxication manslaughter began with testimony from two forensic scientists and ended with a guilty verdict.

Christopher Hardy, Jr., 28, is accused of was indicted by a grand jury in Dec. 2021 for crashing his car into another while intoxicated, killing a passenger, on Sept. 24, 2021. The crash occurred on the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive in Tyler. The crash killed Hardy’s passenger, Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler.

The first forensic scientist is who tested Hardy’s blood sample for alcohol. The state asked, hypothetically, if a person’s blood alcohol content (BAC) level would decrease as time passed between when a person has their last drink and when the blood sample is taken. She said it would decrease. Hardy’s blood sample was not drawn until at least two hours after the crash. At the time of the sample being drawn, she said Hardy’s BAC level was 0.115. The legal limit is 0.08.

A second forensic scientist, Kendall Stump, who specializes in toxicology for the Texas Department of Public Safety testified next. She said Hardy’s blood sample tested positive for two different cannabinoids, including one for marijuana. Stump noted that Hardy would very likely have felt the effects of both marijuana and alcohol at the time of the crash.

The state also called Ryan Manor to testify. Manor was working at a convenience store the night of the crash. He testified that he had refused to sell alcohol to Hardy or Campbell given that it was after midnight. However, he stated that he would have refused to sell them alcohol regardless due to their visible intoxication. Manor said he was familiar with them as they were regular customers at the store. He said that he called police to inform them of Hardy’s visible intoxication after seeing a social media post about the incident the next day.

The state rested its case at 11:45 a.m.

After the lunch break, Hardy took the stand to testify.

Hardy said he and Campbell were in a relationship at the time of the crash, but were planning on moving to Dallas together. He recounted how the two had drank a lot at a friend’s house earlier the previous afternoon and had left there around 7 or 8 p.m. He said he was woken up around midnight by Campbell, who was now angry at him, claiming she had found out via their shared Facebook account that he was cheating on him. He said after the fight they smoked weed together and then went to the gas station together. Hardy said they then were driving back home when the crash happened.

Hardy claims that Campbell was still mad at him as they were driving and that the crash happened because Campbell pulled the steering wheel to the right and he hit the gas pedal as he tried to turn the wheel to the left. He said he remembers waking up in the hospital and being told Campbell was dead.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Hardy said.

Hardy acknowledged that he was at least partially at-fault, but said he was afraid he’d go to jail. On cross-examination the state claimed that Hardy would not have been running around scared at the scene of the crash if he wasn’t guilty. Hardy also said he didn’t disagree with the gas station clerk.

The defense then rested its case at 2:15 p.m.

The state then recalled one of the previous day’s witnesses, the officer who specialized in analyzing vehicle metadata. The office said there was no indication that the Charger’s steering wheel had turned left prior to the crash, as per Hardy’s claim. The defense asked about the -130 degree number on the chart and the officer said those numbers indicate the steering wheel was turning right up until impact.

After deliberating for about 30 minutes, the jury returned with a guilty verdict. The sentencing phase begins Friday morning.

