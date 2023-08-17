Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Highway 259 in Kilgore shut down for construction of walking bridge

Kilgore police shut down Highway 259 at Kilgore College for construction of a new walking bridge. The road will be closed until Saturday afternoon.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re planning on driving through Kilgore the next few days you might want to take a different route or leave early.

Kilgore police shut down Highway 259 at Kilgore College for construction of a new walking bridge. The road will be closed until Saturday afternoon while RLM Contractors get the main bridge span in place. Traffic was backed up this morning due to detours through the city.

Kilgore ISD was aware of the closure and rerouted buses. They say buses arrived on time the second day of school. Traffic lightened up by about eight, but during rush hours expect delays if traveling through the area. RLM says there will be intermittent lane closures until early November due to construction.

