Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic snacks from Buc-ee's.(WVLT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company is currently looking to hire a hungry traveler who enjoys their snacks.

According to FinanceBuzz, an informational website, its team is looking to hire a snack taste taster to try 25 popular foods from Buc-ee’s.

“We want to pay you to eat snacks. At FinanceBuzz, we help people save and spend their money wisely, and we want to know which foods are worth the bread,” the company shared.

If selected, the taste tester will reportedly get paid $1,000 plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

The company said those interested in applying must live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location. This person would also have to be willing to try almost any snack the store offers.

“We’ll give you a shopping list and count on you to document your experience through written product reviews and photographs,” the company said.

The taste taster’s notes will then be used for an upcoming story shared by FinanceBuzz.

More information regarding the opening can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

National Non-Profit Day is recognized every year on Aug. 17. It's a day to celebrate and...
East Texas Food Bank CEO talks about the importance of National Non-Profit Day
A Wills Point man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1986 murder of a teenage...
Van Zandt County man arrested in connection with California teen’s murder in 1986
At 7 a.m. sharp, Kilgore Police pulled barricades onto Highway 259.
Kilgore ISD reroutes buses due to road closure, bridge construction
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
Roadwork, traffic cause concern for business owners in Gladewater
A new law will soon keep animal cruelty offenders from owning pets for 5 years after their...
New law will prevent people with animal cruelty convictions from owning pets