Firefighters at scene of fire near Lufkin Industrial Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin field is the scene of a fire on Thursday afternoon.

The grass fire is located along East Park Avenue near an industrial park. Lufkin Police Department said that FM 842 will be shut down from the intersection of Hwy 103 east to Moffett Road due to the fire.

Lufkin Fire Department has responded, and additional agencies have been requested to assist.

Smoke rises from a fire near East Park Avenue in Lufkin.

