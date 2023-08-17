Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Aug. 17, 2023
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas.  It was a quick warm up this afternoon and we’re still in the triple digits at this hour.  The heat advisory will be expiring this evening and replaced with an excessive heat warning that starts late tomorrow morning and could likely be extended through the weekend.  Temperatures tonight will be slow to cool, but should drop into the mid 70s by morning.  Expect sunny skies Friday with high temperatures reaching the triple digits again.  Sunny and hot this weekend with rising humidity.  The triple digits stick around through next week with only very slight chances for an isolated shower and that’s only if something develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

