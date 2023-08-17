Christopher Hardy Trial Day 2: Toxicology reports showed alcohol, drugs in Hardy’s blood sample

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day in the trial of a Tyler man accused of intoxication manslaughter began with testimony from two forensic scientists.

Christopher Hardy, Jr., 28, is accused of was indicted by a grand jury in Dec. 2021 for crashing his car into another while intoxicated, killing a passenger, on Sept. 24, 2021. The crash occurred on the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive in Tyler. The crash killed Hardy’s passenger, Tamyra Campbell, 20, of Tyler.

The first forensic scientist is who tested Hardy’s blood sample for alcohol. The state asked, hypothetically, if a person’s blood alcohol content (BAC) level would decrease as time passed between when a person has their last drink and when the blood sample is taken. She said it would decrease. Hardy’s blood sample was not drawn until at least two hours after the crash. At the time of the sample being drawn, she said Hardy’s BAC level was 0.115. The legal limit is 0.08.

A second forensic scientist, Kendall Stump, who specializes in toxicology for the Texas Department of Public Safety testified next. She said Hardy’s blood sample tested positive for two different cannabinoids, including one for marijuana. Stump noted that Hardy would very likely have felt the effects of both marijuana and alcohol at the time of the crash.

The state also called Ryan Manor to testify. Manor was working at a convenience store the night of the crash. He testified that he had refused to sell alcohol to Hardy or Campbell given that it was after midnight. However, he stated that he would have refused to sell them alcohol regardless due to their visible intoxication. Manor said he was familiar with them as they were regular customers at the store. He said that he called police to inform them of Hardy’s visible intoxication after seeing a social media post about the incident the next day.

