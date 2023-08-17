Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Intense Heat Expected Through The Weekend
INTENSE Heat for the foreseeable future.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories for Central and Eastern sections of ETX for today and Excessive Heat Warnings for the Western sections of East Texas. I believe that we will all be under an Excessive Heat Warning starting tomorrow and continuing through the Weekend has high temperatures should range from 105° to 107° with Heat Index Values over 110°-115°. Please take this heat seriously. Early next week, an area of low pressure is possible over the Gulf of Mexico and may become something ‘tropical’. The National Hurricane Center is saying there is a 30% chance for something to develop at this time. With High Pressure to our north...the system is likely to move westward over northern Mexico or far southern Texas, giving East Texas very little chance of any rain. Winds may turn a bit more out of the east, but that is likely to be it. Have a great day.

