Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 vehicles collide head-on in North Tyler

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck and a van collided head-on Thursday morning in North Tyler.

The crash took place around the intersection of State Highway 271 and NNE Loop 323. There is no information regarding injuries at this time but drivers are advised to use caution and take alternate routes if possible.

A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.
A van and truck collided head on Thursday morning.(KLTV)

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High
Latona Leeann Durrett and Drew Clark Sr.
Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking
Christopher Hardy, Jr., of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of...
Trial begins for Tyler man charged in 2021 fatal crash
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
brain eating amoeba
East Texas expert cautions fresh-water swimmers about risk of brain-eating amoeba

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL
Longview City Council takes next steps to improve congested roadway