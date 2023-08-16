Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Very pleasant start this morning. 90s again today, thankfully still with lower humidity.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a fantastic start this Wednesday with temperatures for most ranging in the middle to upper 60s with a pleasant “feel” to the air thanks to our lower humidity. Highs today will still be hot in the middle to upper 90s, but at least it’s better than 100°+! While we absolutely appreciate the lower muggy meter, there is a very high fire danger for today due to the low humidity and ample dry fuel. Please be very careful with any stray spark you may create as grassfires will easily get out of hand today. It is also important that you truly enjoy this brief break from the triple digits because southeast winds return on Thursday as well as 100°+ heat. Very hot temperatures will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week as south winds gradually bring the muggy meter back to uncomfortable levels by the weekend. There is still a very slight chance for rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon, but don’t get your hopes up as 90% of the area likely won’t see a drop either day. Enjoy the temps today!!

