WebXtra: Longview Police Department celebrates 35-year dispatch veteran

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The job of a 911 dispatcher can be one that can determine life or death in some instances, a job that requires accuracy and calm under pressure.

One East Texas dispatcher was recognized Wednesday for exemplifying those traits over a long career that she says is not over.

A gathering at the Longview police station was a celebration of the career of longtime dispatcher Debra raven.

She began in 1988, and over a 35 year career, Raven has taken thousands of emergency calls.

She talks about the coolness a dispatcher has to have, which can mean the difference between life and death. The voice on the 911 end has to be authoritative, calm and reassuring that help will come.

