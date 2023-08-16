Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks in half off Daytona Beach

Lifeguards in Florida helped rescue 11 people after their boat broke into pieces on Saturday. Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - Lifeguards in Florida helped rescue 11 people after their boat broke into pieces on Saturday.

Volusia County Beaches lifeguards used personal watercraft, surfboards and floatation devices to to rescue 11 boaters who were stuck in the water after their boat broke into two pieces about 200 yards offshore on Saturday.

An aerial video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows lifeguards towing small groups of people toward shore, while others continue clinging to the wreckage of the capsized boat.

Everyone was accounted for and brought safely to shore with only minor scrapes and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office. Lifeguards also brought the boat to shore.

