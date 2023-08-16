Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police give all-clear after threat at Legacy High

Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.
Tyler police on campus at Legacy High School.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy High School is all clear after a threat on campus Wednesday morning was determined to be a hoax.

The Tyler Police Department was alerted of a threat by an unknown person at the Tyler Legacy campus on Wednesday, the first day of school.

According to Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines, students were being held in classrooms in a state of “secure,” and the school asked parents not to attempt to pick up their children at the time. Hines assured that the school takes every incident or report of incident seriously.

Hines said that “all kids are safe,” and campus police were present at every TISD location. Campus police worked with Tyler Police Department to work out the situation.

Tyler police determined the threat to be a hoax, and sent out an all clear for the Legacy campus around 11:15 a.m.

