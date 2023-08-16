Trial begins for Tyler man indicted in 2021 fatal crash

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The state called the homeowner at the scene of the original crash as a witness.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial proceedings began Wednesday for a man who was charged with a 2021 case of intoxicated manslaughter.

Christopher Hardy, Jr., 28, of Tyler, was indicted by a grand jury in Dec. 2021 for crashing his car into another while intoxicated, killing a passenger, on Sept. 24, 2021. On Wednesday, Hardy’s trial began in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court.

A Tyler police officer testified that a handgun and bag of pills were found in Hardy’s crashed vehicle. According to the officer, no usable fingerprints were found on the items. The defense then questioned the officer, who said that the gun was not traced.

The state called the homeowner at the scene of the original crash as a witness. The woman said that she and her husband were woken up by a disturbance in their front yard around 3 a.m. that morning. The woman said she couldn’t see much of the crash because of a large amount of smoke, but she could make out a male voice using a lot of vulgarity.

The woman stated that she noticed there was another car in her driveway. After this, she encountered a man who said he couldn’t call the police because he’d go to jail. The man then reportedly asked her to “call my momma,” and she stated that she was concerned for her own safety.

After the initial incident, the woman stated that she found a handgun and grocery bag in the yard, which she claimed to have left undisturbed before alerting police of the items. She identified Hardy as the man she encountered at her home.

