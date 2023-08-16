Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pipeline rupture in Ward County causes fire

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The company whose pipe caught fire released the following statement about the incident:

The Chief of Monahans Fire Department has confirmed that crews spent the early morning Wednesday battling a fire that started as a pipeline rupture.

Officials say that the pipeline rupture was discovered at around 2 a.m.Wednesday morning. Ward, Pecos, and Reeves county officials battled the fire which spread to grass and brush nearby.

The Wickett and Pyote Volunteer Fire Department also responded to this incident.

We will update this story with more information as it is known.

