Pipeline rupture in Ward County causes fire
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The company whose pipe caught fire released the following statement about the incident:
The Chief of Monahans Fire Department has confirmed that crews spent the early morning Wednesday battling a fire that started as a pipeline rupture.
Officials say that the pipeline rupture was discovered at around 2 a.m.Wednesday morning. Ward, Pecos, and Reeves county officials battled the fire which spread to grass and brush nearby.
The Wickett and Pyote Volunteer Fire Department also responded to this incident.
