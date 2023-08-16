Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin Fire Marshal calls Ellen Trout playground fire ‘suspicious’

Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.
Damaged playground equipment from Wednesday morning fire.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A playground on the north end of Ellen Trout Park in Lufkin is closed after a Wednesday morning fire.

According to a release from the city, the Lufkin Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:43 a.m. The department arrived to find a blaze beneath the playground equipment and quickly put it out. According to the release, roughly half the equipment is damaged, with one slide and rock wall destroyed.

The release said the department has responded to parks numerous times in recent weeks due to mulch fires started by cigarette butts. Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman is investigating the cause, which remains unknown, though Jarman noted the fire is suspicious.

“This occurred during a time that the park isn’t heavily frequented which makes a discarded cigarette butt less likely but not impossible,” Jarman said.

Lufkin Parks & Recreation installed a barrier around the playground, and the city asks that residents stay off the equipment until it’s repaired.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should call Jarman at 936-633-0307.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Bachelor of Applied Science Emergency Management Program at TJC welcomes inaugural class

Latest News

SWEPCO works on scene of utility pole hit by 18-wheeler
SWEPCO works on scene of utility pole hit by 18-wheeler
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum visited the scene of an 18-wheeler versus utility pole crash on High Street...
18-wheeler crashes into utility pole, knocks out power to Longview Super 1
KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at a power outage at Super 1 on High Street that was caused by...
18-wheeler crashes into utility pole, knocks out power to Longview Super 1
WATCH: Lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks in half off Daytona Beach
WATCH: Lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks in half off Daytona Beach