Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

The Intense Heat Returns. Really Hot This Weekend!
More Intense Heat On Its Way!!!!
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Near Normal High Temperatures this afternoon...buy not tomorrow as the intense heat returns with a vengeance. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for portions of East Texas starting tomorrow morning and likely continuing with Excessive Heat Warnings through, at least, early next week. The upper-level high pressure system, or the Heat Dome, will move overhead starting tomorrow, bringing back the very hot afternoons. The hottest day is likely to be on Sunday where High Temperatures will range from 105° to near 110° in a few areas. These are not Heat Index Values; these are actual High Temperatures. A slight cool down is expected next week...but still above normal highs are expected. A few showers will be possible next week as well, but generally over the southern sections of East Texas. We are currently watching an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico for some slow intensification. The National Hurricane Center gives it just a 20% chance of development sometime early next week. Looks to slowly move westward over the western Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres
Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Bachelor of Applied Science Emergency Management Program at TJC welcomes inaugural class

Latest News

The intense heat returns.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Ample sunshine and reasonable summer temperatures
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips