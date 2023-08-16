Cherokee County authorities arrest 2 in connection with drug trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects have been arrested in Jacksonville in connected with a drug trafficking organization Wednesday.

According to a press release from Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, the sheriff’s office and Jacksonville Police Department began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization on CR 4303 in Jacksonville. Drew Clark, Sr., and Latona Leeann Durrett, 41, of Jacksonville, were identified as suspects in the investigation.

After three months of investigating, warrants were issued for Clark and Durrett for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. On Wednesday, Cherokee County Regional Special Response Team, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Bullard Police Department executed a search and arrest on the residence on CR 4303.

Clark and Durrett were arrested during the search, and authorities seized suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from the home.

