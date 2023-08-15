Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Fire near Smith County landfill extinguished; cause unknown
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster
2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says
New Caney man drowns in Lake Livingston

Latest News

The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
‘A gunfight without bullets’: Hawaii firefighters faced down blaze with dry hydrants
Tyler businessman Daniel Alders announced Tuesday his bid to run for State Representative for...
Tyler businessman announces campaign to replace Rep. Schaefer
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
New business helping people pay down their student loans