Tyler businessman announces campaign to replace Rep. Schaefer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler businessman Daniel Alders announced Tuesday his bid to run for State Representative for House District 6.

Alders’ announcement comes shortly after Rep. Matt Schaefer’s (R-Tyler) Monday announcement that he will not be seeking reelection. Alders is the president of Drake Management Services, a commercial property management company based in Tyler. He joined East Texas Now in the studio to speak with Jeremy Butler about his campaign.

“As a seventh generation Texan and East Texas native, I am running for State Representative because I want to ensure our values of life, liberty, and personal responsibility are pursued and defended in Austin,” Alders said. “I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from leaders across Smith County, and especially for Representative Schaefer’s endorsement. I look forward to continuing his legacy of conservative leadership in Austin.”

Alders is also supported by Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mt. Pleasant), and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, according to a release from Alders’ campaign. The release also said that business leaders including former Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chairs Jeff Austin III and Mary Elizabeth Jackson have endorsed Alders.

Alders was the East Texas Regional Director to Senator Ted Cruz before joining Drake Management, the release said, and worked in real estate in Nacogdoches prior to that.

