Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler businessman announces campaign to replace Rep. Schaefer

Tyler businessman Daniel Alders joined East Texas Now in the studio to speak with Jeremy Butler about his campaign.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler businessman Daniel Alders announced Tuesday his bid to run for State Representative for House District 6.

Alders’ announcement comes shortly after Rep. Matt Schaefer’s (R-Tyler) Monday announcement that he will not be seeking reelection. Alders is the president of Drake Management Services, a commercial property management company based in Tyler. He joined East Texas Now in the studio to speak with Jeremy Butler about his campaign.

“As a seventh generation Texan and East Texas native, I am running for State Representative because I want to ensure our values of life, liberty, and personal responsibility are pursued and defended in Austin,” Alders said. “I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from leaders across Smith County, and especially for Representative Schaefer’s endorsement. I look forward to continuing his legacy of conservative leadership in Austin.”

Alders is also supported by Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mt. Pleasant), and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, according to a release from Alders’ campaign. The release also said that business leaders including former Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chairs Jeff Austin III and Mary Elizabeth Jackson have endorsed Alders.

Alders was the East Texas Regional Director to Senator Ted Cruz before joining Drake Management, the release said, and worked in real estate in Nacogdoches prior to that.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Fire near Smith County landfill extinguished; cause unknown
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster
2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says
New Caney man drowns in Lake Livingston

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Weisman and Co. Operator Robert Sorich
Longtime Marshall business shutters historic downtown location
House explosion
WATCH: Neighbor’s doorbell camera captures deadly Pennsylvania house explosion
Water faucet
Boil water notice for parts of Diboll rescinded