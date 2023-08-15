Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Not as hot with lower humidity today. Very high fire danger today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our summer cold front arrived late yesterday, and we’ll finally feel the effects of it today! Temperatures this morning are already fairing a bit better with most waking up in the 70s rather than the lower 80s. Highs for today will still range in the 90s for most of East Texas, with the exception of a few areas in Deep East Texas still hitting 100°, but should still feel better outside due to the lower humidity behind the cold front. Temperatures will be even comfier on Wednesday morning as we wake up in the upper 60s to lower 70s with another round of 90s during the heat of the day. Be sure to truly enjoy this brief break from the triple digits because southeast winds return on Thursday as well as 100°+ heat. Very hot temperatures will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week as south winds gradually bring the muggy meter back to uncomfortable levels by the weekend. There is still a very slight chance for rain on Sunday and Monday afternoon, but don’t get your hopes up as 90% of the area likely won’t see a drop either day. Enjoy the temps today!!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Fire near Smith County landfill extinguished; cause unknown
Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released
Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster
2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 8-14-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 8-14-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 8-14-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7