Red Zone Top 10: Beckville Bearcats

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s that time of the year for us to reveal our top 10 teams heading into the football season. Today we begin at number 10.

Starting off the list we have the Beckville Bearcats. Last year the Bearcats were district champs for district 10 2-A D-1.

The Bearcats were area round finalists and finished with a 10 and two record. The team comes into the 2023 season returning nine offensive and nine defensive starters.

We’ll continue our Red Zone Top 10 tomorrow with our number nine team.

