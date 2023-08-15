Palestine police K-9 dies from illness

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department has lost its K-9 officer.

The department announced Tuesday via social media that K9 Officer Hera passed away on Monday due to a recent illness.

“She will be remembered as a hard-working member of the Palestine Police Department family and a public servant to the community. Our condolences go to her family during this difficult time,” the announcement said. “Rest easy, Hera. We have the watch from here.”

