Lufkin ISD board approves paid leave until retirement for Superintendent Torres

"I believe this is what's best for the district," said board member Scott Skelton.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The outgoing Lufkin ISD superintendent will receive 10 months of pay as she takes an extended leave of absence before her term ends.

It was revealed last week that Superintendent Lynn Torres altered her original retirement plan. In May, Torres had announced her intention to retire after her 47 years in education.

Torres asked to be placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits through the end of the 2023-24 school year. On Tuesday, the Lufkin ISD school board unanimously granted Torres a 10-month contract that also includes full benefits, effective immediately.

“We believe that it is in the best interest of the district, teachers and students to grant this leave of absence,” said board member Scott Skelton.

