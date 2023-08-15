Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview ISD Board of Trustees approve calling for bond election in November

Autobuses escolares de Longview ISD
Autobuses escolares de Longview ISD
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved calling for a Bond Election in November.

The district is asking for $359 million according to LISD Assistant Superintendent of Business Transportation and Technology Wayne Guidry. The funds would be used for a new career and technology learning facility housed in two new buildings. Campus security at every school will be scrutinized in accordance to a recent security audit by Region 7. They also would like a new transportation facility. Guidry says the present facility is outdated and too small for the district’s needs. Guidry says LISD will be proactive informing district residents what the money will be used for.

“The community only has one chance to raise their kids and we only have one chance to raise our kids so we better get it right the first time and so this is an important decision. It’s a unique decision. This is the one time we come together as a community and decide how we’re going to move forward as a district,” Guidry said.

Guidry adds the tax increase for residents in the district would be less than a cent which breaks down to about ten dollars a year per 200 thousand dollar property value if the bond passes in November.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville
Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained

Latest News

Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
Trinity County sheriff: ‘Ghost Branch Fire’ grew to 250+ acres, is 90 percent contained
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles about Gregg County...
Gregg County judge says court reporter pay increase should draw in candidates
Gregg County judge says court reporter pay increase should draw in candidates
Gregg County judge says court reporter pay increase should draw in candidates