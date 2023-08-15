Longview ISD Board of Trustees approve calling for bond election in November

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved calling for a Bond Election in November.

The district is asking for $359 million according to LISD Assistant Superintendent of Business Transportation and Technology Wayne Guidry. The funds would be used for a new career and technology learning facility housed in two new buildings. Campus security at every school will be scrutinized in accordance to a recent security audit by Region 7. They also would like a new transportation facility. Guidry says the present facility is outdated and too small for the district’s needs. Guidry says LISD will be proactive informing district residents what the money will be used for.

“The community only has one chance to raise their kids and we only have one chance to raise our kids so we better get it right the first time and so this is an important decision. It’s a unique decision. This is the one time we come together as a community and decide how we’re going to move forward as a district,” Guidry said.

Guidry adds the tax increase for residents in the district would be less than a cent which breaks down to about ten dollars a year per 200 thousand dollar property value if the bond passes in November.

