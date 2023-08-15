East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! It’s been such a hot afternoon, but that cold front has brought some changes. The chance for rain looks slim, but an isolated shower is possible right along the front. Behind the front, temperatures are dropping quickly. Expect a nice, north breeze behind the front as well, which will bring in lower humidity to the area. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 70s and tomorrow will end our streak of triple digit days with high temperatures in the mid 90s, which is near normal for this time of the year. The cooler, less humid air will make for a beautiful Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s. Unfortunately, that high pressure returns and warms us up quickly through the end of the week, so enjoy the slight cool down while it lasts.

