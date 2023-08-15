Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Though it has been hot today, it has been much less humid and that’s how you can feel the difference.  The drier air will also cool more quickly this evening, so expect to feel some nice temperatures this evening and overnight, we could see lows drop into the 60s.  Wednesday will start off nice and slightly cooler than average with lots of sunshine.  It will be another hot day, but the humidity will stay low for one more day.  The high pressure returns at the end of the week and that brings a very quick warm up for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures back in the triple digits.  Those temperatures will climb a few degrees through the weekend.

