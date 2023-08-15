Corrigan detective honors Cushing student who died in crash

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - 16-year-old Cale Barrios was 10 days away from starting his junior year at Cushing High School, when he was tragically killed in a car crash August 10.

Corrigan Police Department Detective Jason Porter, who was first on the scene, said he’s seen many tragedies, but this one felt different.

“It’s a job, and you have to do your job, but for some reason this particular situation it just kind of struck home a little more than most and - it stuck with me, I’ll be honest,” Porter said.

So, Porter said he decided to honor Cale the best way he knew how

“By putting his jersey number, which was number three, on my window with paint. And I also attached a purple ribbon to the car door, just so it would show his teammates, his family, his friends, that we are honoring him and that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this tough time.”

When it came to the game he loved, Barrios’ baseball coaches could always count on his dedication.

“He was one of the ones that would tell the older guys or guys his age, younger, you know, ‘hey man it’s time to get serious, time to get to work,’” said head baseball coach Jeremy Tamez.

“This is where his heart was, he loved baseball more than pretty much anything, you could ask him to play anywhere on the field and he’d be there,” said assistant baseball coach Jacob Smelley.

Cushing ISD Superintendent Brandon Enos said it was important to remember Barrios by what he loved the most.

“Cale loved baseball, so whenever it was time to plan a vigil, the first thing that came to my mind was that baseball field, that’s why, he would’ve wanted us to spend time remembering him here on this field where he loved to play the game,” Enos said.

Head baseball coach Jeremy Tamez said Barrios’ jersey number will be retired as long as he is coaching at Cushing high school. The baseball team will bring out Barrios’ jersey each game, to continue to honor his memory.

