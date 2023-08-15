Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice for parts of Diboll rescinded

Water faucet
Water faucet(Contributed)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From Press Release

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice issued for parts of Diboll on August 11 has been rescinded.

On August 11, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system (PWS ID Number 0030027) to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Prairie Grove Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by Prairie Grove Utilities used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 15, 2023. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Executive Manager, Utilities, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.

