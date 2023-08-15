Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Not as Hot Today. A Very Pleasant Morning Expected on Wednesday.
Not as hot today and tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine and not as hot through tomorrow. Mornings will remain fairly mild through Thursday morning and afternoons should be near “Normal” through tomorrow, then a warm front moves through ETX from South to North, warming us up significantly. Highs today and tomorrow should be in the middle 90s, with a few near 100° over Deep East Texas today. As the warm front moves through, high temperatures should return to the triple digits...near 103° Thursday through Sunday. Just a few degrees cooler on Monday and Tuesday of next week with just a few showers possible Mon/Tue over southern counties. Heat Advisories through this evening for Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Have a great day.

