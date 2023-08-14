Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty subpoena scam

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam that involves a false claim about jury duty.

In this scam, a caller claims to be “Chief Deputy John Garrison” and tells the target they have missed a grand jury subpoena, according to Public Information Officer Larry Christian. He said the person who reported the scam recognized the attempt and cut the caller off before learning what payment method the scammer would have proposed. However, Christian said that typically scammers will demand immediate payment for non-existent fines or warrants.

The real John Garrison, who is a United States marshal for the eastern district of Texas, said his name has been used in several different scams, and, on one occasion, a victim lost $60,000 in Bitcoin.

Christian said no law enforcement agency will ever call you demanding payment, for any reason.

Additionally, he urged residents never to provide anyone with identifying personal information such as a social security number, birthdate or driver’s license number. The only time you should ever provide this information, Christian said, is if the call was initiated by you and made to a known business or creditor.

If you receive a suspicious phone call asking for money, simply hang up and ignore calls from that number. If you have any questions about the authenticity of a suspicious call, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Or, within the City of Tyler, call the police department at (903) 531-1000.

If you have any questions about Smith County jury service, contact the district clerk’s office at (903) 590-1660. More information about the Smith County Sheriff’s Office can be found online at https://www.smithcountysheriff.com/ or on Facebook @SmithCSO.

