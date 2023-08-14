Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant man pleads guilty to 2020 shooting in Tyler

Lanard Askew
Lanard Askew(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant man arrested in connection with a shooting that left two injured in Tyler in November of 2020 pleaded guilty Monday.

Lanard Askew, 33, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, after a shooting in the 1900 block of North Palace Avenue in Tyler left a Gladewater man and a Tyler man injured. Askew pleaded guilty to his charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court.

In the original case, the two men were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Askew was arrested on-site as a suspect in the crime and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond Nov. 5. He bonded out the same day.

Askew’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

The money will fund a parking garage to be built across from the courthouse.
