Monday’s Weather: Hot again this afternoon, with a cold front arriving late today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Monday we’re waking up to muggy temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect another very hot afternoon with highs reaching back up to the 100°-105° range and heat index values upwards of 112°+, so Excessive Heat Warnings continue through this evening. If you are getting sick and tired of this same old song and dance with the dangerous heat, then good news! We’ve got a summer cold front arriving later today which will bring a slight chance at pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A few showers or stray thunderstorm will even be possible on Tuesday, although most will likely stay dry. Temperatures will see a decent drop on Tuesday afternoon with many remaining in the 90s during the heat of the day! We’ll even see some spots in the upper 60s to start out our Wednesday, which has not happened in quite some time. Southeast winds return by Thursday morning and temperatures will get very hot once again, likely at or above 100° for the end of the work week and the weekend as well, so let’s all enjoy whatever this cold front brings us!

