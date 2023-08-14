Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Likely cause of Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel fire was cigarette butt

Authorities have said a cigarette may have caused the fire that broke out at the Comfort Suites on the south side of Lufkin Sunday night.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A passerby reported a small fire in the bushes against the Comfort Suites Hotel located in the 4400 block of South First Street at 7:49 p.m. Sunday evening.

Lufkin, Hudson, and Nacogdoches fire departments arrived to see the fire had already spread to the attic of the hotel.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman says the location of the fire made it difficult to put out.

“The challenge was locating the fire and finding it. Being in the attic, it’s very hard to access, and then being able to actually find it, once we finally were able to access the roof, we were able to extinguish it completely.”

The blaze was called under control at 9:24 p.m.

Jarman tells us what may have started the fire in the first place.

“I believe there was probably a discarded cigarette butt, next to the bush right there up against the building, that spread into the building, and traveled up the building on the outside and on the inside of that corner, to the attic.

Lucas Crafts, who was staying at the hotel when the fire started, says he didn’t know what was going on when he was told to evacuate.

“I thought it was someone like disgruntled, mad at their boyfriend you know like saying get out of my hotel room and then, I get up go to the door and I see smoke everywhere,” Crafts said.

No one was hurt. Crafts and others were moved to a nearby hotel.

“Just to show up and within two hours, three hours it’s ‘hey you gotta move from this hotel to this one and have none of your stuff, hopefully nothing’s damaged.’s Which nothing of mine was.” says Crafts.

With Angelina County being under a burn ban, Jarman advises people to be careful where they drop their cigarette butts.

The Comfort Suites Hotel also has extensive water damage from fighting the fire. Those staying at the hotel were able to go in and get their things once it was contained.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

