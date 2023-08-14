Identity of Lufkin man found dead in parking lot released

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The identity of a Lufkin man found dead in a parking lot outside Morris Frank Park has been released.

Melvin Vanwinkle, 51, who is believed to have been homeless, was found around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Officers and detectives responded to the scene and began a death inquest. Based on initial findings, detectives do not suspect foul play.

A man who walks daily at the park for exercise reported the incident, Pebsworth said. The man said he did not see the homeless man the previous morning when he was walking at the park.

