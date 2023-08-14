Gregg County commissioners approve bond election for new parking garage

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a coming 19 million dollar bond election approved in commissioners court Monday morning.

The money will fund a parking garage to be built across from the courthouse on a property already owned by the county.

The estimated cost has been updated from the 10 to 12 million projected before, but officials are working to put together other forms of additional funding that may return the bond to a lower point before the next steps are taken. Details will continue to be worked out as representatives assemble a budget.

