Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New Caney man drowns in Lake Livingston

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man drowned in Lake Livingston near Beacon Bay on Saturday night.

Captain Brandon Mosley said a call about a drowning came in to Polk County dispatch at about 8 p.m. Saturday night. Due to wave and wind conditions, game wardens were eventually forced to hold search and recovery efforts until the next morning.

When efforts resumed Sunday, they were able to utilize side scan sonar to locate the victim in roughly 30 feet of water, Mosley said. The Houston Dive Team then assisted with recovery Sunday afternoon.

Mosley said the victim was a 37-year-old man from New Caney.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville
Gregg County district clerk discusses jury pay increase

Latest News

Nacogdoches County commissioners are considering increasing the salaries of government employees.
Nacogdoches County commissioners consider pay increase for administration
Smoke rising from Trinity County wildfire as authorities arrive.
Trinity County sheriff: Severe fire in may require evacuation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Lee James Taylor, II (left) and Patrick O'Brian Foster
2 Upshur County men headed to prison for dealing meth, DA says