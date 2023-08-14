Crews working to contain large fire at Smith County landfill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

Sometime before 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire spreading at dump on Old Kilgore Highway, which is operated by Republic Services.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it appeared to be several acres in size.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

Firefighters using bulldozers were plowing land at the tree line along Farm-to-Market Road 2767.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

A Smith County fire marshal was at the scene.

More information is expected to be released later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.