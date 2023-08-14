Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Crews working to contain large fire at Smith County landfill

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)

Sometime before 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire spreading at dump on Old Kilgore Highway, which is operated by Republic Services.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it appeared to be several acres in size.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)

Firefighters using bulldozers were plowing land at the tree line along Farm-to-Market Road 2767.

Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)

A Smith County fire marshal was at the scene.

More information is expected to be released later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lufkin parking lot
2 killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
1 dead after major wreck involving motorcycle, truck in Jacksonville
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway
Gregg County district clerk discusses jury pay increase

Latest News

Lufkin hotel fire
Fire at Lufkin Comfort Suites hotel under investigation
Paul Harrington
East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Paul Harrington
WebXtra: East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Grapevine, almost hidden to the north between Dallas and Fort Worth, is about a 2.5 hour drive...
From water parks to festivals, Grapevine offers summer getaways