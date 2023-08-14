Crews working to contain large fire at Smith County landfill
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to put out a large fire at the Greenwood Farms Landfill, east of Tyler.
Sometime before 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire spreading at dump on Old Kilgore Highway, which is operated by Republic Services.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it appeared to be several acres in size.
Firefighters using bulldozers were plowing land at the tree line along Farm-to-Market Road 2767.
A Smith County fire marshal was at the scene.
More information is expected to be released later in the morning.
