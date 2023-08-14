City of Tyler seeks to fill school crossing guard positions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler is facing a shortage of school crossing guards.

The city of Tyler at the beginning of July needed nine crossing guards to meet their criteria for the beginning of the school year, and now they are in need of seven.

LouAnn Campbell, a public information officer with the city said they need a total of 35 crossing guards across their 17 schools.

“We like to have five alternates in case someone is sick, or someone can’t make it that day. They work two shifts from 6:40 in the morning to 8:40 in the morning, and to 2:35 to 4:35 in the afternoon,” Campbell said.

This job is four hours per day and pays $11.55 an hour. Campbell said as the school year is fast approaching and if the positions aren’t filled, they will have to look for alternatives. Such as using the traffic department employees.

“It takes them out of their normal routine and out of their normal shift during the day, and it could also back up some other jobs that they would have to do that could relate to traffic,” Campbell said.

Campbell said consistency is important in a child’s life and having them see the same crossing guard everyday makes them feel safe.

“It is important that there is consistency with this. Those children do need to have a person to look for and someone to help get across the street safely. That’s all we are looking for is safety for the kids and the school,” Campbell said.

Applicants for a crossing guard position have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, and be able to work in various weather conditions. People who are hired will also go through training and a background check by the HR department.

“This is a great job for retirees or college students who need some extra hours or need a little extra cash. It’s a great opportunity for people who need some part-time work,” Campbell said.

